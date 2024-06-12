'Watched him religiously' - Grant McCann delighted with Doncaster Rovers' latest addition

By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 12th Jun 2024, 11:00 BST
Safe to say Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, was happy at the club's latest summer signing.

Late on Tuesday Ephraim Yeboah became the fifth arrival of what's fast becoming a busy recruitment period for Rovers. The winger, who doesn't turn 18 until next month, checked in on a season-long loan from Championship side Bristol City.

McCann hopes that supporters will be excited by what the youngster can bring to the table, as Rovers pursue a promotion tilt after play-off despair last time out.

"We wanted to bring more competition in the wide areas and we had options on the list but we always kept coming back to Ephraim’s name," McCann said.

"He’s a boy that we’ve watched religiously for a while. We just like everything about him - he’s very quick, very direct, he’ll get fans off their seats.

He can play off the left or the right, he can play as a nine or a ten so he’s really versatile in how he plays. He’s a powerful boy.

"I think he’s a really good signing for us and he’s one we’re really excited about."

Despite his tender age Yeboah has already made 10 appearances in the second tier for his parent club.

Ephraim Yeboah has joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)Ephraim Yeboah has joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan. (Photo by Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images)
He said: "This is a big club that pushed hard for the play-offs last season and were unfortunate not to get to the final. I’m here for this season and hopefully we can make it to League One.

"The manager has talked to me about the targets and expectations for the season and the fanbase. It’s all been positive things."

Yeboah's arrival came on the same day as Tom Nixon's re-signing was rubber-stamped. Those two are in addition to earlier recruits Joe Sbarra, Jordan Gibson and Harry Clifton.

