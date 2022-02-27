Watch the goals from Doncaster Rovers' spirited draw at AFC Wimbledon
Doncaster Rovers fought back from two goals down for the first time this season at AFC Wimbledon.
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 12:10 pm
The first draw of Gary McSheffrey’s reign as manager was also only the third time this season that Rovers have come from behind to earn something this season.
Rovers’ only previous comebacks this term came in the 1-1 draws at Cambridge United and Crewe.
Watch the highlights from the 2-2 draw at the Cherry Red Records Stadium below.