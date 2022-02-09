WATCH: Rossington Main strengthen play-off claims with win over Nostell MW
Play-off chasing Rossington Main came from behind to beat Nostell Miners Welfare 3-1 on Tuesday night.
Tyla Bell quickly cancelled out Adam Simpson’s ninth minute strike before second half goals from Declan Slater and William Monteiro earned Main a third straight win.
Ben Hunter’s men currently occupy the final play-off position in NCEL Division One.
They lie fifth in the table, three points ahead of sixth-placed Selby Town.
Rossington travel to title-chasing Brigg Town on Saturday.