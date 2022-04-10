Watch highlights of Doncaster Rovers' victory against Crewe Alexandra
Doncaster Rovers kept their suvival hopes alive and condemned Crewe Alexandra to relegation with a 2-0 victory at the Eco-Power Stadium.
By Paul Goodwin
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 10:36 am
Updated
Sunday, 10th April 2022, 10:55 am
Goals from Tommy Rowe and Josh Martin earned Rovers their first win in seven games.
The victory reduced the gap to safety to five points with games against Bolton Wanderers, Shrewsbury Town, Burton Albion and Oxford United left to play.
Watch the highlights below.