May struck a sweet volley from the halfway line which dipped over the keeper and into the back of the net to help his Cheltenham team to a shock 3-0 win over Peterborough.

Ferguson gave May his break in professional football when he signed the then 23-year-old from non-league Hythe Town in January 2017.

At the time May spoke of his excitement at the prospect of working with the son of one of the game’s greatest ever managers and he went on to score nine times while working under him.

Ferguson left Rovers in June 2018, with May departing for Cheltenham for a nominal fee in January 2020 having found first-team opportunities hard to come by under Darren Moore.

He has since scored 56 goals in 154 outings for the Robins, who moved up to seventeenth in League One thanks largely to May’s brace against Posh.

The 29-year-old has now scored 14 goals this term.

He scored a whopping 26 times in all competitions last season – including three times against Doncaster – in Cheltenham’s first season back in the third tier.

Cheltenham Town's Alfie May fires in his second against Doncaster Rovers.

Ferguson returned to Peterborough for his fourth stint as manager in January following Grant McCann’s dismissal.

Ironically it was McCann who replaced Ferguson at Doncaster.