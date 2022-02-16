Watch Dan Gardner's no-nonsense penalty in front of the Doncaster Rovers fans to secure win at Lincoln City

It was the definition of a smash and grab raid but Doncaster Rovers could not care one jot.

By Paul Goodwin
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 9:30 am
Dan Gardner

Boss Gary McSheffrey needed a reaction from his players and he got one in the form of a totally committed and disciplined performance at Lincoln City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Imps controlled the game but Rovers stole the points courtesy of Dan Gardner’s 75th minute penalty.

Watch the key moments from the LNER Stadium below.

Lincoln CityLNER Stadium