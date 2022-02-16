Watch Dan Gardner's no-nonsense penalty in front of the Doncaster Rovers fans to secure win at Lincoln City
It was the definition of a smash and grab raid but Doncaster Rovers could not care one jot.
Boss Gary McSheffrey needed a reaction from his players and he got one in the form of a totally committed and disciplined performance at Lincoln City.
The Imps controlled the game but Rovers stole the points courtesy of Dan Gardner’s 75th minute penalty.
Watch the key moments from the LNER Stadium below.