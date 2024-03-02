News you can trust since 1925
Walsall v Doncaster Rovers LIVE - Updates as Grant McCann's side look to extend unbeaten run

Doncaster Rovers are on the road this afternoon, away at Walsall.
By Ricky Charlesworth
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 13:33 GMT
Poundland Bescot Stadium. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)Poundland Bescot Stadium. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)
Poundland Bescot Stadium. (Photo by Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images)

Grant McCann’s side are in fine fettle with no defeats in their last five outings. They head to the Midlands off the back of a five-star showing in their last away game, winning 5-1 at Grimsby.

They followed that up with a slender but deserved home win over Wimbledon seven days ago.

Follow all the action today on the live blog below.

Walsall v Doncaster Rovers LIVE

16:59 GMT

Full-time

Walsall win it 3-1. A day to forget for Rovers. Reaction to follow.

16:49 GMT

Added time

5 minutes extra.

16:45 GMT

Walsall denied

Hosts think they've scored a fourth but the offside flag was raised.

16:41 GMT

Sub

Biamou on for his Rovers debut. Replaces Biggins.

16:40 GMT

3-1

Mo Faal - who else - scores Walsall's third.

16:36 GMT

Triple sub

Hurst, Maxwell and Bailey off. On come Westbrooke, Rowe and Waters.

16:31 GMT

Booked

Tom Anderson carded. Rovers have 20 or so to get back into this.

16:30 GMT

GOAL

Walsall retake the lead. Earing lashes home as Rovers fail to clear their lines from a corner.

16:23 GMT

Tide turned

Rovers look full of confidence now after that goal. Away end in fine voice, too.

16:22 GMT

The goal

Kyle Hurst sidefoots home as Sterry whips in a lovely centre. 1-1.

