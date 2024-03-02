Walsall v Doncaster Rovers LIVE - Updates as Grant McCann's side look to extend unbeaten run
Grant McCann’s side are in fine fettle with no defeats in their last five outings. They head to the Midlands off the back of a five-star showing in their last away game, winning 5-1 at Grimsby.
They followed that up with a slender but deserved home win over Wimbledon seven days ago.
Follow all the action today on the live blog below.
Full-time
Walsall win it 3-1. A day to forget for Rovers. Reaction to follow.
Added time
5 minutes extra.
Walsall denied
Hosts think they've scored a fourth but the offside flag was raised.
Sub
Biamou on for his Rovers debut. Replaces Biggins.
3-1
Mo Faal - who else - scores Walsall's third.
Triple sub
Hurst, Maxwell and Bailey off. On come Westbrooke, Rowe and Waters.
Booked
Tom Anderson carded. Rovers have 20 or so to get back into this.
GOAL
Walsall retake the lead. Earing lashes home as Rovers fail to clear their lines from a corner.
Tide turned
Rovers look full of confidence now after that goal. Away end in fine voice, too.
The goal
Kyle Hurst sidefoots home as Sterry whips in a lovely centre. 1-1.