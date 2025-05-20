Veteran Doncaster Rovers man agrees new deal - one player's future still up in air

Billy Sharp has penned a new one-year deal at Doncaster Rovers.

The veteran centre-forward has agreed an extension that will see him remain at the Eco-Power Stadium for the 2025-26 campaign. Sharp will be looking to aid Rovers' efforts as they return to League One following a title-winning campaign last time out.

Sharp, 39, scored nine league goals and 12 in all competitions last term in what is his fourth spell as a Rovers player.

Speaking after clinching promotion last term, the former Sheffield United man made it clear he wished to stay on. "Hopefully we can do that. I hope so. The gaffer said he wants me here but until I sign, he shows me the papers… I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time this season, I’d love the journey to continue. I’m not ready to pack up yet."

Sharp follows hot on the heels of goalkeeper Ian Lawlor, who has also signed a one-year extension.

Meanwhile, the future of Bobby Faulkner remains unclear. The defender was offered a new deal and manager Grant McCann had set a deadline of early this week by which time he wanted a decision from all those in that particular boat.

It's understood a firm decision, one way or another, will be made this week so that both parties can properly plan. Faulkner enjoyed loan spells at Buxton and Dundalk last season and hasn't played a senior game for Rovers since October 2023.