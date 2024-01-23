Veteran defender makes welcome return as Doncaster Rovers clinch friendly win
A clutch of first team players made their return from injury in the 1-0 win in North Yorkshire this lunchtime.
Richard Wood, Adam Long and James Maxwell were among those who featured, having been on the sidelines for considerable periods. Other established first team players such as Tom Anderson and Jon Taylor also started. For Wood it was his first game time since November whilst Maxwell had been out of the picture since early December.
New loan signing Hakeeb Adelakun also made a notable mark on the game, scoring in the second half - less than 24 hours after his arrival from Lincoln City.
It was a tidy finish after Harrison Biggins' clever through-ball. Harrogate thought they'd levelled matters late on but the offside flag was sharply raised.
Rovers: Bottomley, Flint, Anderson, Wood (Long 63), Maxwell (Degruchy 75), Biggins, Broadbent, Adelakun (Imariagbe 75), Carty, Waters, Taylor (Goodman 63).