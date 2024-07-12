'Very positive' - Doncaster Rovers coach namechecks pair who've impressed him in pre-season

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Doncaster Rovers players are entering the final stint of their week-long training camp out in Portugal.

The squad have been put through their paces amid soaring temperatures at the Colina Verde Sports Resort. First team coach Lee Glover is among those running the rule over the players, alongside manager Grant McCann and assistant Cliff Byrne.

And he's namechecked two existing players in the squad as having caught the eye, plus he says the whole squad has come back much fitter and sharper.

"You can see improvements," Glover told the club's official website. "Some of the lads came back really fit. They've obviously followed their programmes over the summer and looked after themselves, which they should do because they're effectively self-employed so they've got to look after themselves.

"It's very positive. "Hursty (Kyle Hurst) had some injury problems last year. But he's shown up really well so far (pre-season). George Broadbent too - he's come back and looks in great physical shape. There's a whole positive vibe.

"Without going overboard, we feel confident with the squad we've got and the work we're doing. I think the target's set are achievable."

Rovers return to the UK over the weekend and pitch up at Stamford on Tuesday night for their maiden pre-season outing.