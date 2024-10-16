'Very grateful' - Former loanee looks back favourably on his time at Doncaster Rovers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Matty Craig was one of a handful of signings made by Doncaster Rovers last winter that helped turn the team's fortunes around in incredible style.

Grant McCann's side were in the doldrums of League Two in late January but propelled themselves into the play-offs come the season's end.

Midfielder Craig, who signed for the second half of the campaign on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, played a big part in that turnaround along with other loanees such as Thimothee Lo-Tutala and Hakeeb Adelakun as well as the existing squad of players.

He excelled in the middle of the park, forming a good partnership with Owen Bailey and catching the eye for a series of accomplished and feisty displays that belied his age and experience.

Matty Craig excelled in the second half of last season Rovers.

"When you go on loan for the first time I wouldn't say you're nervous but you're a bit unsure what the procedures around it all are," Craig told our sister paper the Yorkshire Post.

"It's still new to you, the senior aspect of it. But I had that confidence in myself that I was pretty confident of doing as well as I did, probably.

"With how the Doncaster loan went it did give me more confidence again in thinking I could push myself again. I'm very grateful to the Doncaster players and staff for helping me to get to that stage with it being my first loan."

Craig's superb form in helping Rovers reach the semi-finals didn't go unnoticed. Spurs wanted to bump him up a rung on the EFL ladder and a quick return to South Yorkshire sees him currently plying his trade for Barnsley. He has started nine of their 10 league games so far. There could be a reunion with his old side later this month when Rovers travel to Oakwell for their final EFL Trophy group stage game.

He added: "I'd say when you first come into senior football there's a few games where it takes a bit of adaptation because it is quite different from youth to senior football but now I'd say I'm quite well acclimatised. There are moments when we're training when it gets a bit feisty but it's enjoyable for everyone and there aren't too many big challenges."