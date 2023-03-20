News you can trust since 1925
Versatile Doncaster Rovers defender reveals he prefers playing out of position

Doncaster Rovers defender Charlie Seaman has revealed he prefers playing at left-back to his more natural position on the right.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 20th Mar 2023, 15:27 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 15:29 GMT

Right-footed Seaman has deputised for the injured James Maxwell for the last two matches and caught the eye with an impressive display on his return to the starting XI against AFC Wimbledon.

By his own admission, he struggled in the same role during Saturday's 3-1 defeat to Salford City but is likely to retain his place for tomorrow's trip to Crawley as Doncaster's injury list piles up.

Seaman said: “Just to be back in the mix has been nice. I came out of the team for a while and tried to work hard to get myself back in.

Doncaster Rovers defender Charlie Seaman.
Doncaster Rovers defender Charlie Seaman.
Doncaster Rovers defender Charlie Seaman.
"I thought I had a good game against Wimbledon. For me it’s just about trying to be consistent, I wasn’t too happy with how I played on Saturday.”

The 23-year-old has been used on either side of defence and as a winger throughout his Rovers career.

Seaman said: "In senior football I have played more on the left than I have on the right.

"I went on loan at Maidstone and played most of the games on the left wing and I went on loan at Eastleigh and played most of the games at left-wing or left-back there.

"I’m comfortable on either side. I actually prefer playing on the left more but I’m happy wherever I’m playing.”

Seaman, who made his first start since January against the Dons, added: "It’s nice having that versatility but at the same time I want to try and nail down one position and work at that as much as I can.

"But that comes with consistency. You can’t expect to stay in the team week in, week out if you are not performing."

Inconsistency has also hampered Doncaster as a collective this term, leaving their play-off hopes hanging by a thread.

They currently sit nine points from the top seven with 10 games to play.

Former West Ham and Bournemouth youngster Seaman agreed with his manager Danny Schofield’s claim that Tuesday’s match is ‘must win’ if Rovers are to keep their promotion dream alive.

He said: "We’re going to go into it and try and get three points.

"We’ll work hard as a team and hopefully that will come.”

