Update on West Ham United loan striker ahead of Doncaster Rovers' clash at Wycombe Wanderers

The 19-year-old striker, on loan from West Ham United, made his debut for Republic of Ireland Under-21s on Tuesday night in their 2-0 win in Sweden.

Odubeko played 70 minutes of Ireland’s excellent win which reinvigorated their hopes of qualifying for the European Championship finals for the first time.

The teenager was granted an extended period away from Rovers after a poor performance in the home defeat to Gillingham which saw him dropped for the next game at Fleetwood Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mipo Odubeko

Rovers produced another blunt attacking display in Odubeko’s absence against Charlton Athletic last weekend so boss Gary McSheffrey could choose to hand the youngster another chance to impress against Wycombe Wanderers tomorrow.

"I had a good chat with him,” said McSheffrey. “He enjoyed his international experience and he started the game for Republic of Ireland’s Under-21s.

"He said he did all right.

"I asked him ‘how are you feeling, are you feeling freshened up?’

"He said yes and he’s raring to go and ready to try and have some impact for us.”