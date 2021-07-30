Rovers have been frustrated in their search for a goalkeeper so far as they look for a deal which will not be too costly if Jones is given the nod over the loanee.

Irish keeper Michael Kelly has been on trial with Rovers for the last few weeks and played during the second half of Wednesday’s friendly defeat to Sheffield United.

While admitting a permanent signing would be preferential, Wellens does not feel that is possible within the playing budget at the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Louis Jones

“We’d love to get a permanent because we’d love to develop someone and have two goalkeepers that can grow together,” he said,

“But the amount a permanent goalkeeper costs is a lot because they’re at a premium for good ones.

“What we can do is get someone in on loan who earns a substantial amount for their parent club and we pay a fraction of that.

“The only option we have for a goalkeeper is to get someone in on loan.”

Kelly, 25, came through the ranks at Shamrock Rovers and was latterly playing for Longford Town in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

Wellens said: “He’s come in from Ireland.

“Paul Gerrard contacted him four or five weeks ago and this was the first opportunity to get a look at him.

“But we’re still looking for a loan goalkeeper.”

*