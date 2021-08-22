Update on Doncaster Rovers skipper Tom Anderson and John Bostock

Anderson has been dealing with an ankle niggle for a while according to boss Richie Wellens and will be assessed over the next few days.

Wellens said: "Once he waves that he needs treatment, you know. He's not the type to stay down.

"He's been having injections on the specific area so we'll get him scanned and take it from there."

Tom Anderson

Anderson needed to be helped off the pitch after only 12 minutes of the game and was in visible discomfort as he watched the remainder of the match from the gantry at the Keepmoat.

Also limping off on Saturday was John Bostock who suffered a back spasm during the second half.

While the injury is not expected to keep the midfielder out of action, Wellens revealed Bostock will be rested for Tuesday's trip to Stoke City in the Carabao Cup - a game in which he plans to make as many changes as possible in order to keep his squad fresh.

"It's just a back spasm," Wellens said.

"He won't play Tuesday because there's no need.

"And I'm probably going to make loads of changes because the team needs freshening up.

"The most important game is next Saturday so we'll make loads of changes.

"I was already thinking about making that change with Bozzy because the game became like a basketball game. Bozzy had already been booked and in a game like that it's easy to make a mistake in the middle of the pitch that will get you another one.

"His booking was a disgrace by the way. It's never been a booking but he's walking a tightrope after that.

"I was thinking about the change but then his back spasmed so we got him off and it was good to get Matt Smith on the pitch."

Smith returned to action following his bout of Covid-19 which saw him miss the previous two matches.

Also absent during that period was Charlie Seaman, who isolated due to being a close contact of Smith.

Seaman played the full 90 minutes against Portsmouth and Wellens was delighted with his efforts.

"Charlie Seaman was unbelievable," he said.

"He came over with about ten minutes to go because I was thinking about subbing him off.

"I asked him if he was okay and he nodded. He had no energy to speak, he just nodded his head.

"He was fantastic. His last game was when he scored and he's not played or trained since, we've not seen him.

"To give 90 minutes like that was superb and he was unlucky with the keeper when he nearly dropped it in.

"That's our luck though. At Accrington, our keeper spills one and it goes in. Their keeper spilled that one from Charlie and it bobbled back to him."

