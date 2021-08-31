Update on Doncaster Rovers' pursuit of Will Grigg

Will Grigg

The Millers have joined the race to sign the 30-year-old Northern Ireland international and have tabled an offer for the forward.

The Free Press understands that Rovers have matched the salary package that the Millers have offered Grigg and are awaiting a decision from his representatives.

It appears increasingly likely that Grigg will be leaving Sunderland on a permanent deal, rather than the loan basis on which Rovers initially began talks.

The weekly wage currently on the table for the striker is greater than the contribution Rovers would have made as part of the loan agreement that was drafted over the last week or so.

The decision over his future now rests with the forward himself, and it appears it will come down to a football basis rather than a financial one.

Boss Richie Wellens was this morning granted additional funds in order to complete deals for two players on the final day of the transfer window.

Work continues to add a winger in on loan also.

