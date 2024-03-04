Update on Doncaster Rovers' contract talks with 20 players' deals set to expire
Whilst the Rovers chief is fully focused on the hustle-bustle nature of League Two, many fans are already turning attentions towards what could be another busy summer on the recruitment front.
A total of 20 players have deals that expire at the end of the season, albeit that number is inclusive of the five players on loan arrangements.
McCann told the Free Press that as things stand he's yet to open dialogue with any of the aforementioned players but that the subject was broached during a recent talk with owner Terry Bramall and chief executive Gavin Baldwin.
"We're having conversations all the time in-house," said McCann. "They're all hard decisions, they really are. Obviously, there's quite alot of players in the same boat and every single one of them is a tough decision in its own merit.
"It's people's careers at the end of the day. And I don't take that lightly. I have to try and get it right for our football club and what we want to do but also I have to think about the family side of it and the people side of it.
"It's important to get it right for our football club moving forward but at the moment I've not spoken to any of the boys in terms of any contracts or anything like that. It's important that first I sit down with the owners, talk with them and say feel where the club can go next season and then take it from there."