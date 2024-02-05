Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The experienced centre-half has not been seen since being subbed off at half-time in Doncaster Rovers' 3-0 defeat at Notts County on Boxing Day.

He injured his back in that defeat at Meadow Lane and has missed the last eight matches across all competitions.

Speaking about the 30-year-old, McCann appeared to suggest Anderson had fallen down the pecking order when it comes to centre-backs.

"He's still a bit away," McCann told the Free Press. I brought in Jay McGrath, Richard Wood has come back and we've got Joseph Olowu. Owen Bailey can play centre-half too and we're trying to move Will Flint through into the first team because we think a lot of him.

"So Tom is probably a little bit down in the pecking order, hence probably why you haven't seen him in the last couple of games.

"But Tom is well aware of his situation. I've got a really good relationship with Tom and there's a lot of mutual respect towards each other. It's more selection really, than anything else. We're hoping to keep our centre-halves fit because it's been an issue for us all season in that area."