'Until I sign' - Doncaster Rovers club legend gives verdict on his future amid expiring contract

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Saturday was a day to remember for Doncaster Rovers fans, players and staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's bound to be more than a few sore heads the morning after the night before, with Rovers toasting promotion back to League One after three years away.

Billy Sharp proved, as he has done on so many occasions down the years, to be the match-winner with the veteran coming off the bench to score Rovers' second against Bradford City and clinch a 2-1 win that ensured elevation for Grant McCann's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on the achievement, Sharp said: “I think we spoke at the start of the season and I wanted to try to get promotion because Doncaster were there for me when I had personal problems off the field. I owed this club and said at the start of the season I'd finish the business. We’ll enjoy tonight, dust ourselves down, get back on the training pitch. It means a lot to the gaffer and us, we want to win the title and we want to be the best in the league.”

The 39-year-old is one of a clutch of players who are out of contract at the end of the season.

Speaking about his future, he added: "Hopefully we can do that. I hope so. The gaffer said he wants me here but until I sign, he shows me the papers… I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time this season, I’d love the journey to continue. I’m not ready to pack up yet."

Rovers head to Notts County on the final day looking to clinch the title. A win will do it, or if they simply match Port Vale's result.