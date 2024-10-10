'Unfair' - Doncaster Rovers chief Grant McCann reflects on Tom Anderson ban increase
News broke on Wednesday that the FA had handed Anderson an extra three-game suspension on top of an original three-game ban for violent conduct in last month's meeting with Chesterfield.
The centre-half admitted that following his red card he subsequently used threatening and abusive language to a match official and has also been fined £3,000. It means he will not be able to feature for Rovers again until the EFL Trophy tie against Barnsley on October 29, having already sat out two matches.
On the news, McCann said: "I'm really disappointed. We thought we had a chance with the appeal, hence why we did.
"I'm disappointed that got sniffed away because there's ex-players on the appeal board and you're just hoping for some rationale behind it and to see the human side of it.
"It's minimal what's happened (against Chesterfield). Tom's one of the most honest boys you'll ever meet. He's obviously just lost his rag with the decision because he knows he hasn't done a lot wrong. They've probably looked at it as two separate incidents. To miss him for another three games after Saturday is disappointing.
"I thought the sending off was harsh. We've seen different angles and thought we had a chance. When you watch it back Tom obviously comes off the pitch and does come back to the fourth official but doesn't get anywhere near him. Cliff (Byrne) pulls him away.
"It's unfair, I really think it is. It's probably from something that shouldn't have been a sending-off. It should have been a warning to both players, maybe a yellow each. For it to end up as a six-game ban is a bit extreme."
Rovers welcome Crewe, their conquerors in the play-offs last May, to the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday.
