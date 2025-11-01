'Unbelievable quality' - Grant McCann's verdict on Doncaster Rovers' FA Cup win at Crewe

Grant McCann hailed two "unbelievable moments of quality" for helping Doncaster Rovers come from behind to win at Crewe Alexandra.

Billy Sharp and Owen Bailey struck in the second half at Gresty Road to cancel out Mickey Demetriou's opener as Rovers sealed a much-needed victory to boost confidence amid a poor run of form of late.

"I was really frustrated at half-time even though we played ok," he reflected post-match. "We can do more from an attacking point of view but that's not just aimed at the forwards. It was the same a wee bit in the second half but then we show two unbelievable moments of quality.

"Mols (Luke Molyneux) shows excellent calmness to find Harry Clifton who passes through to Billy and he scores. And then it's a tremendous ball from Mols to find Bails and it's a good finish.

Rovers boss Grant McCann. (Photo:Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD)

"All in all I felt we deserved to win the game but I'm standing here a little bit frustrated still. I said to the players at half-time that we need to do more attacking-wise - there's no question about that.

"We get in some unbelievable areas but then we just think it's too easy and we just want to try and beat someone else.

"We switched off for their goal, we don't press the ball and Demetriou has done that his whole career where he steps up from centre-half and shoots.

"But large elements today I really liked. But maybe some of the not so good moments are the players trying a bit too hard. They just need to calm it a bit, as we did for the two goals."

Rovers now await to discover who they play in the second round. The draw is scheduled to take place on Monday evening but given Rovers' history of being handed away ties in the various cup competitions in recent seasons, McCann understandably is expecting another road trip.

"We'll be away at Carlisle or Barrow or somewhere like that! he quipped. "We're bracing ourselves for another away game but if it's at home then it's a bonus."

Attentions turn back to the league next weekend, when South Yorkshire rivals Barnsley visit the Eco-Power Stadium.