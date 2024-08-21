Doncaster Rovers are being tipped to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season.Doncaster Rovers are being tipped to be in the promotion mix at the end of the season.
It’s been a mixed start to the season for promotion-chasing Rovers.

A great opening day win was cancelled out by defeat at Newport County last time out.

Rovers will be hopeful of three points this weekend when they host Morecambe, as they look to cement themselves in the promotion hunt.

And this supercomputer – produced by Best Plinko Casino – expects Rovers to be right in the promotion hunt come the end of the season.

Here is how the supercomputer thinks the League Two table will look at the end and where Rovers will finish.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The Best Plinko Casino SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The final table is the result of a prediction model simulating each game of the season and predicting the exact score it thinks every game will be. A level of randomness is also added into the predictions to ensure that upsets happen rather than the best teams in the league winning every game. The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the 1,000 simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

The table is the result of these simulations then being compiled into what the SuperComputer predicts at present given all the information that is available to it.

90pts (+29)

1. Fleetwood Town

90pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+20)

2. Port Vale

81pts (+20) Photo: Getty Images

81pts (+17)

3. Milton Keynes Dons

81pts (+17) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+15)

4. Doncaster Rovers

79pts (+15) Photo: Gareth Williams/AHPIX LTD

