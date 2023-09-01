Two former Doncaster Rovers transfer targets join rival teams in League Two

Lakin had been on Danny Schofield’s transfer shortlist prior to his dismissal after impressing in his 10 appearances on loan from League One side Burton Albion last season.

Lakin’s spell at the Eco-Power Stadium was cut short due to a hip injury but he continued to spend time around the club before returning to the Brewers, where he is under contract until next summer.

The 24-year-old today joined Wimbledon on loan until January, having failed to make an appearance for Burton this term.

Charlie Lakin in action for Doncaster Rovers.

“I’m over the moon to be here, I can’t wait to get going,” he said.

"I had a good first session this morning with the boys. I’ve had a very warm welcome from the staff and the lads – I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Lakin could face Doncaster when they travel to the Cherry Red Records Stadium on 11 November.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson said: “Charlie’s an experienced midfield player, he’s played a lot at our level. He comes with a really good pedigree. He’s a fit boy, he can run all day, he’s got bundles of energy, I really think he’ll fit into our style and the way we want to go about things.

“As with most of the signings this summer, the enthusiasm and the appetite from the lad when I spoke to him about coming here was infectious. He wants to be a part of what we’re doing and has seen how we’ve started the season.”

Another former Doncaster target, left-back Joe Tomlinson, has joined MK Dons permanently from Peterborough United.

Tomlinson was in Doncaster ready to sign join Rovers on loan in January before Grant McCann’s dismissal as Peterborough boss scuppered the deal.

McCann’s replacement, ex-Doncaster boss Darren Ferguson, wanted to take a look at the defender for himself before eventually letting him join Swindon on loan later that month.

“I know of the interest early on in the window and it’s a move I’ve wanted to happen for a while,” said Tomlinson.