Two changes, no Crew - Predicted Doncaster Rovers team to face Mansfield Town

Doncaster Rovers are on the road later today for their first away game of the season.

Grant McCann takes his team to Mansfield Town as they look to build on an opening day win over Exeter City. Here, we take a stab at the predicted starting XI at Field Mill:

Goalkeeper

Thimothee Lo-Tutala will once again don the gloves after kicking off his second Rovers spell with a clean sheet. He had precious little to do against the Grecians and will be hoping for a similarly quiet afternoon at Mansfield.

Harry Clifton is one of the many midfield options at Grant McCann's disposal.

Defence

Jamie Sterry is to undergo an operation early next week after a painful facial injury against Exeter that left him with a fractured cheekbone, among other injuries. In his absence Owen Bailey performed admirably but this looks like Tom Nixon's big chance to stake his claim for a first team spot at right-back. Matty Pearson and Connor O'Riordan performed well in their debut outing at centre-half last week and look to get another chance here. James Maxwell in at left-back.

Midfield

Bailey, you would assume, will return to central midfield alongside George Broadbent who put in some lovely passes and impressed last week. With regards the third member of the midfield, Robbie Gotts looks a decent bet to replace Harry Clifton after impressing after being summoned to replace Sterry early on. McCann spoke highly too of returning Leeds loanee Charlie Crew on the eve of this match, saying: "We've seen just the last few days in training how much energy he's got and how he can handle the ball. I'm pleased to have him back." There’s certainly a few head-scratchers for the manager to consider in the engine room.

Attack

Luke Molyneux and Glenn Middleton will almost certainly start on the flanks. The former scored the match-winner on day one whilst Middleton arguably posted the most impressive performance of any of the debutants. Up front, Brandon Hanlan gets the benefit of the doubt despite a low-key full debut.

Our predicted XI: Lo-Tutala, Nixon, Pearson, O'Riordan, Maxwell, Bailey, Broadbent, Gotts, Molyneux, Hanlan, Middleton.