Tributes paid to Mark Hine, 61, following death of former Doncaster Rovers player

Former Doncaster Rovers player Mark Hine. Picture: Darlington FC.

Tributes have been paid to former Doncaster Rovers footballer Mark Hine, after he passed away at the age of 61.

Hine, born in Middlesbrough, played for Rovers between 1992 and 1993 making a total of 25 appearances. He represented a clutch of Football League clubs including Grimsby Town, Darlington and Peterborough United. Following his brief stay at Rovers he dropped into non-league and played for the likes of Gateshead, Spennymoor United and Whitley Bay.

He also had a spell as Armthorpe Welfare's player-assistant manager in 2003 before taking up coaching roles post-retirement in non-league.

Rovers' historian John Coyle takes up Hine's career at Doncaster: "In June 1992 he moved to Rovers, then managed by Steve Beaglehole. Mark Hine was viewed as an experienced signing, along with Steve Richards, Stuart Hicks and Jamie Hewitt, who could support a group of promising young players. Hine (Rovers Heritage Number 706) made his debut on 15th August 1992 as Rovers lost 2-3 at home to Bury. Their form improved into the Autumn, and Rovers were in sixth place in Division Three (Tier 4) in October. Unfortunately, Rovers’ form fell away and they finished 16th.

"As for Hine, he made 25 League and five Cup appearances that season, scoring twice. On 21st November 1992, he scored a spectacular volleyed goal in a 1-2 home defeat against Carlisle United, one of the best goals seen at Belle Vue (Click here to see a Youtube clip). His other goal came soon after as Rovers beat York City 2-1 in a League Trophy match.

“Mark Hine was among a number of players released at the end of a disappointing season. He moved into non-League football, initially with Gateshead and he was capped in 1995 for the England C team. He continued to live in the Doncaster area until his death on September 10, 2025 at age 61."

Fans of Rovers have been paying tributes online. One wrote: "RIP Mark. Always sad to see an old player go."

Another penned: "Goodness me, that is sad news." Another spoke of memories of his goal against Carlisle, recalling: "Shocking news. He scored a beauty for Rovers at Belle Vue. Had a brief chat once when he called at our house when he worked for one of the utility companies, lovely guy. Condolences to family & friends. RIP."