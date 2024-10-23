Transfer warning sent to Doncaster Rovers players as Grant McCann doubles down on 'killer' demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We take a look at some of the talking points to emerge from Doncaster Rovers' sobering reverse at home to Bromley last night.

BLUNTNESS IN ATTACK

Ben Thompson's first half goal was the difference between the two sides as Rovers failed to make all their possession and chances count. Granted, they came up against a goalkeeper in Grant Smith who was in top form. But despite being overworked, none of his saves could be described as being top-drawer. He repelled attempts from the likes of James Maxwell and Harry Clifton whilst Patrick Kelly saw a hat-trick of efforts kept out by the former Chesterfield stopper.

McCann didn't hold back in his post-match assessment after his side's below-par showing and has called on them to sharpen up all over the park.

"I'm aiming that at us as a team, not just the forwards or midfielders," said the furious Northern Irishman. "We all need to be better, simple as that."

It was put to McCann that it could potentially be worse if his side weren't creating chances at all, to which his retort was: "Well I'd rather be more clinical than creating loads and not doing anything. I'd rather us have two chances and score from them. There's no sugar-coating it. We have to be better."

INSPIRED OPPONENTS

Grant McCann looks on during his side's below-par showing in the defeat to Bromley.

McCann refused to take anything away from Bromley. He spoke respectfully about the London outfit, praising their game-plan and admitting that his side deserved nothing from the game. This was only the Ravens' third-ever EFL win and a first victory of any kind since mid-August as they upset the formbook.

Whilst some Rovers fans took umbrage with a series of perceived time-wasting tactics from Andy Woodman's side, McCann was gracious in defeat.

"They worked so hard for each other," he said. "I can't even say that they came and sat in. They didn't. They came and pressed us and got after us. Credit to them."

DN4 STRUGGLES

For the majority of this calendar year Rovers have been faultless on home turf. Only Newport, Stockport and Chesterfield had won in the league at the Eco-Power in 2024 prior to last night.

But Bromley added their name to that small list to extend the poor run at home for McCann's men. It's now just one win in their last four, with the slender win over Barrow at the start of October the only plus point. Perhaps more worryingly is that it's just two goals across those four outings.

McCann is acutely aware of the struggles of late in front of their own fans, admitting: "It's happened a few times at home this season - Crewe, Morecambe - we just don't take our chances. We've not got that edge about us."

JANUARY WARNING

Listening back to the entire post-match debrief there was one section that should serve as a warning to the entire squad.

McCann has repeatedly said that this season his sole aim is promotion and that he cannot afford to replicate the sloppy periods the team went through last season. He's recently referenced a 'killer' instinct that he wants the squad to adopt and last night - sensing an absence of that - he fired an ominous warning to his players with the winter transfer window on the horizon.

He said: "Good groups are great to have. But I want a group full of killers. People who want to put their body on the line to score a goal, to get hurt, to get us in games.

"I'm not sensing that in the group at the moment so it's my job to get it out of them and find a way to be much more clinical. Because January comes around quick. I've said that to the players, because if they're not going to do it then I haven't got time to wait this season. We haven't got time to wait as a football club.

"We know where we want to be, so it's important we get that right."