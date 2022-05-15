Transfer gossip: Doncaster Rovers 'win race for midfielder' plus rumours surround John Marquis, Alfie May and former target Michael Jacobs

Journalist Alan Nixon reported this week that Rovers have held productive talks with Biggins and agreed a two-year deal.

Sheffield-born Biggins – the son of former Burnley, Norwich City, Stoke City, Barnsley and Wigan striker Wayne Biggins – scored five goals in 37 appearances for the Cod Army last season.

Dundee United, Hartlepool, Crewe and Tranmere were also said to be interested in the 26-year-old.

Harrison Biggins. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Biggins played his youth football at Barnsley before earning a move to Fleetwood in 2017 on the back of his impressive form for Stockbridge Park Steels in the Northern Premier League.

A midfielder with good energy and the ability to get about the pitch is high on the list of Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey’s priorities following loanee Matt Smith’s return to Arsenal.

*Charlton are reportedly weighing up a move for former Rovers striker John Marquis.

It is understood the 29-year-old is an option the Addicks are currently exploring, with the Lincoln City forward due to leave Sincil Bank upon the expiration of his short-term contract in June.

Marquis scored five goals in 20 appearances for the Imps.

He netted 67 goals in 153 appearances for Rovers before leaving for Portsmouth in the summer of 2019.

His last game for Doncaster was in the League One play-off semi-final defeat to Charlton in which he scored but then missed in the penalty shoot-out.

*Northampton Town are reportedly interested in signing Portsmouth winger Michael Jacobs.

Jacobs, 30, who began his career with the Cobblers, was a target for Rovers in January but a move never got off the ground.

Pompey have a one-year option on the former Derby and Wigan ace and a pay-as-you-play deal has been mooted, given Jacobs’ recent injury record.

However, The News understands that such a deal would be rejected by the player.

*Former Rovers striker Alfie May has been linked with Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City and Preston North End.