Doncaster had already signed five players in January prior to Tuesday’s 11pm deadline, with four more leaving the club.

Todd Miller, Ben Nelson, James Brown and Charlie Lakin arrived on loan until the end of the season, while Caolan Lavery penned an 18-month deal after leaving Scunthorpe United.

Adam Clayton and Kyle Knoyle left the Eco-Power Stadium to sign for two of Rovers’ play-off rivals in Bradford City and Stockport County respectively.

Josh Andrews and Max Woltman also returned to their parent clubs following their less-than-successful loan spells.

Doncaster’s owners watched Saturday’s 4-1 loss to Mansfield Town, which left Danny Schofield’s side fifteenth in League Two and five points off the top seven.

A section of disgruntled fans among the 1,600-strong travelling contingent directed their frustrations at Gavin Baldwin, David Blunt and Terry Bramall as the team suffered their heaviest defeat this season.

The trio are set to answer supporters’ questions at an upcoming Meet The Owners event, which Rovers say will take place “in the near future”.

On the pitch, Doncaster are under pressure to get their pursuit of a play-off place back on track this weekend following back-to-back defeats.

Hartlepool have the worst defensive record in League Two and second worst away record in the division.

Keith Curle’s team has shipped 52 league goals – ten more than any other side – and won just eight points on the road.

Still, they picked up their first home win in six months at the expense of Doncaster in October.

Prior to that Hartlepool had gone 21 league games – just two short of an entire home campaign – without a win at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Like Rovers, they have lost their last two and head into the clash just one point above the relegation zone.

Luke Molyneux is likely to be benched against his former club after being hooked at half-time last weekend.

