LiveTransfer Centre: Former Doncaster Rovers trialist joins League One rivals – plus all the deals done so far in the third tier
The transfer market is heating up as clubs begin building towards next season - and we will have you covered throughout the summer.
We will be bringing coverage of done deals, rumours and general news across English football.
But our focus will primarily be on League One and how Doncaster Rovers’ rivals are gearing up for the new campaign.
So stick with us over the coming days as we edge closer to the start of the 2021/22 season.
*
In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.
TRANSFER CENTRE - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 03 August, 2021, 11:51
ALL THE DEALS DONE SO FAR IN LEAGUE ONE
ACCRINGTON STANLEY
- Harry Pell (3yr deal after leaving Colchester United);
- John O’Sullivan (3yr deal after leaving Morecambe);
- Joel Mumbongo (season long loan from Burnley);
- James Trafford (season-long loan from Manchester City);
- Archie Procter (2yr deal after leaving AFC Wimbledon for an undisclosed fee);
- Liam Coyle (1yr deal after leaving Liverpool);
- Joe Hardy (2yr deal after leaving Liverpool).
AFC WIMBLEDON
- Luke McCormick (unknown deal length after leaving Chelsea);
- Darius Charles (unknown deal length after leaving Wycombe Wanderers);
- Aaron Pressley (season-long loan from Brentford);
- Henry Lawrence (season-long loan from Chelsea).
BOLTON WANDERERS
- Dapo Afolayan (3yr deal after leaving West Ham United);
- George Johnston (3yr deal after leaving Feyenoord);
- Josh Sheehan (2yr deal after leaving Newport County);
- Declan John (3yr deal after leaving Swansea City);
- Will Aimson (2yr deal after leaving Plymouth Argyle);
- Joel Dixon (2yr deal after leaving Barrow);
- Amadou Bakayoko (2yr deal after leaving Coventry City);
- Xavier Amaechi (six-month loan from Hamburg).
BURTON ALBION
- Cameron Borthwick-Jackson (2yr deal after leaving Oldham Athletic);
- Omari Patrick (2yr deal after leaving Carlisle United);
- Deji Oshilaja (unknown deal length after leaving Charlton Athletic);
- Thomas O’Connor (2yr deal after leaving Southampton);
- Frazer Blake-Tracy (2yr deal after leaving Peterborough United);
- Louis Moult (2yr deal after leaving Preston North End);
- Bryn Morris (unknown deal length after leaving Portsmouth);
- Conor Shaughnessy (2yr deal after leaving Rochdale);
- Ellery Balcombe (season long loan from Brentford);
- Jacob Maddox (season-long loan from Vitoria Guimaraes);
- Aaron Amadi-Holloway (1yr deal after leaving East Bengal);
- Ryan Leak (2yr deal after leaving Burgos).
CAMBRIDGE UNITED
- Lloyd Jones (2yr deal after leaving Northampton Town);
- James Brophy (3yr deal after leaving Leyton Orient);
- Shilow Tracey (2yr deal after leaving Tottenham Hotspur);
- Jack Lankester (unknown deal length after leaving Ipswich Town for undisclosed fee);
- George Williams (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol Rovers);
- Sam Smith (2yr contract after leaving Reading);
- Jensen Weir (season-long loan from Brighton and Hove Albion).
CHARLTON ATHLETIC
- Jayden Stockley (3yr deal after leaving Preston North End);
- Craig MacGillivray (2yr deal after leaving Portsmouth);
- George Dobson (2yr deal after leaving Sunderland by mutual consent);
- Akin Famewo (season-long loan from Norwich City);
- Sean Clare (2yr deal after leaving Oxford United for an undisclosed fee).
CHELTENHAM TOWN
- Owen Evans (2yr deal after leaving Wigan Athletic).
CREWE ALEXANDRA
- Chris Long (2yr deal after leaving Motherwell);
- Kayne Ramsay (season-long loan from Southampton);
- Shaun MacDonald (2yr deal after leaving Rotherham United);
- Tommie Hoban (1yr deal after leaving Aberdeen);
- Callum McFadzean (1yr deal after leaving Sunderland).
DONCASTER ROVERS
- Ben Close (3yr deal after leaving Portsmouth);
- Tommy Rowe (2yr deal after leaving Bristol City);
- Kyle Knoyle (2yr deal after leaving Cambridge United);
- Ro-Shaun Williams (2yr deal after leaving Shrewsbury Town);
- Matt Smith (season-long loan from Arsenal);
- Jordy Hiwula (2yr deal after leaving Portsmouth);
- Tiago Cukur (season-long loan from Watford);
- Aidan Barlow (1yr deal after being free agent).
FLEETWOOD TOWN
- Brad Halliday (3yr deal after leaving Doncaster Rovers);
- Ryan Edmondson (on loan from Leeds United);
- Max Clark (1yr deal after leaving Hull City);
- Tom Clarke (1yr deal after leaving Salford City);
- Anthony Pilkington (1yr deal after leaving East Bengal);
- Callum Morton (season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion);
- Darnell Johnson (2yr deal after leaving Leicester City).
GILLINGHAM
- Olly Lee (unknown deal length after leaving Hearts);
- David Tutonda (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol Rovers);
- Max Ehmer (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol Rovers);
- Ben Reeves (unknown deal lengths after leaving Plymouth Argyle);
- Aaron Chapman (unknown deal length after leaving Motherwell);
- Danny Lloyd (unknown deal length after leaving Tranmere Rovers);
- Rhys Bennett (unknown deal length after leaving Carlisle United);
- Daniel Phillips (season-long loan from Watford);
- Jamie Cumming (season-long loan from Chelsea).
IPSWICH TOWN
- Lee Evans (3yr deal after leaving Wigan Athletic);
- Wes Burns (3yr deal after leaving Fleetwood Town);
- Rekeem Harper (3yr deal after leaving West Bromwich Albion on an undisclosed fee);
- Macauley Bonne (season-long loan from Queens Park Rangers);
- Vaclav Hladky (3yr deal after leaving Salford City for an undisclosed fee);
- Matt Penney (2yr deal after leaving Sheffield Wednesday);
- Joe Piggott (3yr deal after leaving AFC Wimbledon);
- Scott Fraser (3yr deal after leaving MK Dons on undisclosed fee).
LINCOLN CITY
- Lewis Fiorini (season-long loan from Manchester City);
- Chris Maguire (2yr deal after leaving Sunderland);
- Dan Nlundulu (season-long loan from Southampton);
- Lasse Sorensen (unknown deal length after leaving Stoke City for undisclosed fee);
- Josh Griffiths (season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion);
- Teddy Bishop (unknown deal length after leaving Ipswich Town for undisclosed fee);
- Hakeeb Adelakun (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol City).
MK DONS
- Scott Twine (unknown deal length after leaving Swindon Town);
- Franco Ravizzoli (unknown deal length after leaving Eastbourne Borough);
- Josh Martin (season long loan from Norwich City);
- Ethan Robson (season long loan from Blackpool);
- George Marsh (unknown deal length after leaving Tottenham Hotspur);
- Max Watters (season-long loan from Cardiff City);
- Aden Baldwin (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol City);
- Mo Eisa (unknown deal length after joining from Peterborough United for an undisclosed fee);
- Tennai Watson (unknown deal length after leaving Reading);
- Troy Parrott (season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur).
MORECAMBE
- Ryan Cooney (2yr deal after leaving Burnley);
- Anthony O’Connor (2yr deal after leaving Bradford City);
- Wes McDonald (unknown deal length after leaving Walsall);
- Ryan Delaney (unknown deal length after leaving Bolton Wanderers);
- Arthur Gnahoua (unknown deal length after leaving Bolton Wanderers);
- Callum Jones (season-long loan from Hull City);
- Jonathan Obika (2yr deal after leaving St Mirren);
- Josh McPake (season long loan from Rangers);
- Alfie McCalmont (season-long loan from Leeds United);
- Greg Leigh (1yr deal after leaving Aberdeen);
- Jacob Mensah (1yr deal after leaving Weymouth);
- Shane McLoughlin (1yr deal after leaving AFC Wimbledon);
- Jokull Andresson (season-long loan from Reading);
- Jonah Ayunga (2yr deal after leaving Bristol Rovers for an undisclosed fee);
- Adam Phillips (season-long loan from Burnley).
OXFORD UNITED
- Ryan Williams (2yr deal after leaving Portsmouth);
- Billy Bodin (1yr deal after leaving Preston North End);
- Steve Seddon (3yr deal after leaving Birmingham City);
- Nathan Holland (season-long loan from West Ham United);
- Gavin Whyte (season-long loan from Cardiff City);
- Jordan Thorniley (season-long loan from Blackpool).
PLYMOUTH ARGYLE
- James Wilson (unknown deal length after leaving Ipswich Town);
- Dan Scarr (unknown deal length after leaving Walsall);
- Macauley Gillesphey (2yr deal after leaving Brisbane Roar);
- Callum Burton (2yr deal after leaving Cambridge United);
- James Bolton (2yr deal after leaving Portsmouth);
- Jordan Houghton (unknown deal length after leaving MK Dons);
- Brendan Galloway (short term contract after leaving Luton Town);
- Ryan Broom (season-long loan from Portsmouth).
PORTSMOUTH
- Liam Vincent (3yr deal, undisclosed fee from Bromley);
- Clark Robertson (2yr deal after leaving Rotherham United);
- Shaun Williams (1yr deal after leaving Millwall);
- Ryan Tunnicliffe (2yr deal after leaving Luton Town);
- Gavin Bazunu (season long loan from Manchester City);
- Kieron Freeman (2yr deal after leaving Swansea City);
- Jayden Reid (1yr deal after leaving Birmingham City);
- Gassan Ahadme (season-long loan from Norwich City);
- Connor Ogilvie (2yr deal after leaving Gillingham).
ROTHERHAM UNITED
- Shane Ferguson (2yr deal after leaving Millwall).
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY
- Dennis Adeniran (undisclosed deal length after leaving Everton);
- Jaden Brown (unknown deal length after leaving Huddersfield Town);
- Jack Hunt (unknown deal length after leaving Bristol City);
- Bailey Peacock-Farrell (season-long loan from Burnley);
- Lewis Wing (season-long loan from Middlesbrough);
- Florian Kamberi (season-long loan from St Gallen);
- Theo Corbeanu (season-long loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers)
SHREWSBURY TOWN
- Luke Leahy (2yr deal after leaving Bristol Rovers);
- Matthew Pennington (2yr deal after leaving Everton);
- Ryan Bowman (2yr deal on an undisclosed fee from Exeter City);
- Elliott Bennett (1yr deal after leaving Blackburn Rovers);
- Marko Marosi (3yr deal after an undisclosed fee agreed with Coventry City);
- George Nurse (2yr deal after leaving Bristol City).
SUNDERLAND
- Alex Pritchard (2yr deal after leaving Huddersfield Town);
- Corry Evans (2yr deal after leaving Blackburn Rovers);
- Callum Doyle (season-long loan from Manchester City).
WIGAN ATHLETIC
- Jack Whatmough (unknown deal length after leaving Portsmouth);
- Gwion Edwards (unknown deal length after leaving Ipswich Town);
- Tom Naylor (3yr deal after leaving Portsmouth);
- Max Power (2yr deal after leaving Sunderland);
- Jordan Cousins (2yr deal after leaving Stoke City);
- Ben Amos (2yr deal after leaving Charlton Athletic);
- Charlie Wyke (3yr deal after leaving Sunderland);
- Stephen Humphrys (3yr deal after leaving Rochdale on an undisclosed fee).
WYCOMBE WANDERERS
- Josh Scowen (2yr deal after leaving Sunderland);
- Sully Kaikai (2yr deal after leaving Blackpool);
- Sam Vokes (1yr deal after leaving Stoke City);
- Jake Wakely (2yr deal after leaving Chelsea).
Former Rovers trialist finds new employment
Centre half Darnell Johnson, who spent time on trial with Rovers earlier this summer, has signed a two-year deal with Fleetwood Town.
Former Leicester City youngster Johnson impressed in Rovers’ friendly with Bradford City and was picked out for praise by boss Richie Wellens.
But the 22-year-old declined to continue his trial when it was made clear that Rovers were not in a position to offer a contract at the time.
Wigan’s shopping spree set to continue
Wigan Athletic are reportedly close to bringing in Rangers winger Jordan Jones on loan.
The 26-year-old spent time on loan with Sunderland last season, so is no stranger to League One.
Pompey could add firepower
Leicester City striker George Hirst is reportedly training with Portsmouth ahead of a potential loan move.
The former Sheffield Wednesday youngster spent last season on loan with Rotherham United.
Black Cats on the prowl
Sunderland are the favourites to land sought-after Sheffield United striker Daniel Jebbison on a season-long loan.
A big priority for the Black Cats this week is defensive reinforcements according to the Sunderland Echo, with full backs in particular at the top of Lee Johnson’s wishlist.
The club have been linked with Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell
Owls eye Swan
Sheffield Wednesday are reportedly close to signing Swansea City midfielder George Byers, according to several sources.
Boss Darren Moore is also seeking to bring in a striker as soon as possible with Birmingham forward Sam Cosgrove the latest to be linked.
New deal for iconic - and former Rovers - striker
Veteran striker Adebayo Akinfenwa has signed a new one-year deal at Wycombe Wanderers.
The 39-year-old is the Chairboys’ all-time top scorer in the Football League.
He spent three months with Rovers in 2004.
Former Rovers forward lands back in League One
A whirlwind last 12 months for former Rovers forward Max Watters has seen him land back in League One with MK Dons.
The 22-year-old has joined Russell Martin’s side on a season-long loan from Cardiff City.
“I love to score goals and if you look at this squad, we’ve got some great players who can provide me with the chances to do that,” Watters said on his arrival at stadium:mk.
Watters was released by Rovers last summer and joined League Two Crawley Town after a successful trial. Sixteen goals in 19 appearances saw him snapped up by Cardiff City in January for a reported £1m.
He managed only three appearances for Cardiff, raising speculation he would be on the move this summer. Peterborough United had been linked.
Black Cats close in on first signing
Sunderland are poised to make their first signing of the summer according to reports.
TalkSport have suggested the Black Cats will secure a deal for midfielder Alex Pritchard, who left Huddersfield Town at the end of last season.
Sunderland have so far looked to tie down existing players, with Luke O’Nien and Aiden McGeady both having signed new deals in the last few days.
Imps bolster ranks
Lincoln City have signed experienced forward Chris Maguire on a two-year deal.
Maguire was a free agent after departing Sunderland and reunites with Imps boss Michael Appleton, who he worked under at both Portsmouth and Oxford United.
The 32-year-old is Lincoln’s second signing of the summer after bringing in Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini on loan.
League One rivals make big striker signing on big money
Wigan Athletic have again flexed their new financial muscle to sign striker Charlie Wyke.
The towering forward - who scored four goals in one game against Rovers last season - was a free agent after leaving Sunderland.
Celtic were initially said to be leading the race for his signature, with Championship clubs also in the hunt, but Wigan won the race.
It has been reported that Wyke has signed a £10,000 a week, three-year contract.
Portsmouth CEO Andrew Cullen previously stated Wigan, along with Sunderland and Ipswich Town, are offering ‘huge money’ to players ahead of the new season.
The Latics look set to be a significant player in League One this season having signed Jack Whatmough, Gwion Edwards, Tom Naylor, Jordan Cousins and Ben Amos.
Working his way back
Madger Gomes is on trial with Rovers’ League One rivals Portsmouth according to The News.
The Spanish midfielder was not offered a new contract by Rovers at the end of last season, bringing to an end his two year spell at the Keepmoat.
And he is understood to be among a raft of trialists invited in by Pompey boss Danny Cowley.
Former Rovers on the move
A few familiar faces from Rovers past have been on the move in the last few day.
John Lundstram - a hero of the 2012/13 promotion season - has joined Scottish giants Rangers after leaving Sheffield United.
Ex-loanee Uche Ikpeazu has switched to Middlesbrough from Wycombe Wanderers.
And Ben Sheaf has made his loan move from Arsenal to Coventry City into a permanent one.
A more recent loanee, Ellery Balcombe, will line up against Rovers next season after joining Burton Albion on a season-long switch.
Bid rejected for ex-Rovers striker
Cheltenham Town have rejected a bid for former Rovers striker Alfie May, according to reports.
May enjoyed an excellent season with Cheltenham as they secured the League Two title.
And Cheltenham Live report ‘Town have received a five-figure offer from another EFL club for striker Alfie May.’
The 27-year-old has one more year to run on his contract with Cheltenham, who he joined in January 2020 with Rovers allowing him to leave due to his first team opportunities being limited.
May scored 12 goals in 52 appearances for Cheltenham last season, including against Manchester City in the FA Cup.
Former Rovers keeper is on the move - back to League One
Former Doncaster Rovers keeper Marko Marosi has made his return to League One after signing a three-year deal with Shrewsbury Town, who agreed an undisclosed fee with Coventry City.