A whirlwind last 12 months for former Rovers forward Max Watters has seen him land back in League One with MK Dons.

The 22-year-old has joined Russell Martin’s side on a season-long loan from Cardiff City.

“I love to score goals and if you look at this squad, we’ve got some great players who can provide me with the chances to do that,” Watters said on his arrival at stadium:mk.

Watters was released by Rovers last summer and joined League Two Crawley Town after a successful trial. Sixteen goals in 19 appearances saw him snapped up by Cardiff City in January for a reported £1m.