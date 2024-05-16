Transfer blow for Doncaster Rovers as popular loanee's immediate future becomes clear

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thimothee Lo-Tutala is unlikely to return to Doncaster Rovers next season, the Free Press understands.

The goalkeeper spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Rovers, having arrived on winter transfer deadline day from Hull City.

He made 20 appearances and kept eight clean sheets, playing a huge role in steering Grant McCann's side into the play-offs thanks to a barnstorming unbeaten run in the final few months.

He was sent off at Gillingham on the final day of the regular season, although just days later that red card was rescinded and he featured in both legs of Rovers' cruel penalty shoot-out defeat to Crewe in the semi-finals.

There has been plenty of clamour from Rovers supporters for the club to re-sign the French under-20 international, given his performances and how quickly he built up a bond with the fanbase.

But the Free Press understands that whilst the 21-year-old thoroughly enjoyed his time in South Yorkshire he is now looking to make an impression back at his parent club as they prepare to appoint a new manager.

Hull dispensed with head coach Liam Rosenior following the final game of the regular Championship campaign, with the Tigers narrowly missing out on the play-offs. Lo-Tutala has another year on his deal with City, with a further option included in the contract. It's understood that had Rovers gone up via the play-offs into League One the Frenchman's representatives would have been more than willing to entertain a return, again on a loan basis.

But instead the player will now attempt to impress whoever takes up the hotseat. German coach Tim Walter is heavily tipped for the post.

Goalkeeper Thimothee Lo-Tutala was a huge hit on loan for Rovers last season.