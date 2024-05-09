Tottenham Hotspur man hoping for fairytale ending to magnificent Doncaster Rovers story

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Matty Craig is hoping for a fairytale ending to his loan spell at Doncaster Rovers - just a stone's throw from where he grew up.

When he arrived back in January on a half-season arrangement from Tottenham Hotspur, it's a safe bet to assume not many Rovers fans had heard the name before. They most certainly know who he is now.

The midfielder blends together the silk and the steel. He is just at home distributing sumptuous passes that cut out entire defences as he is putting in bone-crunching tackles.

This was personified in an outstanding display against Crewe in Monday's play-off semi-final first leg. He teed up Luke Molyneux for the opening goal in a 2-0 win before departing the game early, having felt the effects of a thunderous challenge in which he bravely won the ball.

The 21-year-old massively contributed to Grant McCann's side taking a healthy two-goal buffer back to South Yorkshire on Friday. And he is as desperate as anyone to ensure they get the second part of the job done, and reach Wembley.

Born in Barnet, just seven miles away from the home of football, this month's play-off final under the arch would be a fitting way for Craig to bow out in what's been a fabulous learning curve for the Scotland under-21 international.

"It's going to be a special night. Hopefully we can get it done and get on to Wembley," Craig said ahead of the return tie with Lee Bell's side.

"Nobody thinks the job is done. There'll be no resting on our laurels from any of us."

Craig's early exit on Monday led to plenty of Rovers fans breaking out in cold sweats at the thought of him potentially missing what they hope will be two more games of their season.

Thankfully both McCann and the player himself confirmed post-match that the heavy knock he suffered to the foot in Cheshire is unlikely to keep him out of Friday's match.