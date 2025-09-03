Tottenham Hotspur date and time confirmed for Doncaster Rovers Carabao Cup meeting

Doncaster Rovers have discovered the date and time of their mouth-watering Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Grant McCann's side earned a big reward for beating Accrington Stanley in round two of the competition, when they were handed a trip to the Premier League giants and Europa League champions.

It's now been confirmed that the game at the world-class facilities at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium will take place on Wednesday, September 24 with a 7.45pm kick-off.

Demand for tickets is expected to be mightily high, with Rovers fans undoubtedly keen to visit the plush stadium that first opened in 2019.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Rovers will take on a Spurs side bossed by Thomas Frank and boasting players such as Richarlison, Micky van de Ven and new arrival Xavi Simons.

Speaking to the Free Press after the draw was made, McCann reflected: "It's a fantastic draw for everyone connected to the football club.

"We've had two tough away draws (Middlesbrough and Accrington) and now an even tougher third away draw! We don't seem to get home ties do we? But it's nice and I'm sure financially it'll be a nice money-spinner for the club because I believe there's a gate receipt share so if it's a big crowd it'd be nice for the club."