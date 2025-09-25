Tottenham Hotspur boss Thomas Frank praises 'very good' Doncaster Rovers after Carabao Cup win

Spurs' chief Thomas Frank. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Thomas Frank was complimentary towards Doncaster Rovers after watching his Tottenham Hotspur side dump them out of this season's Carabao Cup.

Spurs ran out 3-0 winners in the third round tie in London on a night when ultimately their Premier League class told.

"I'm happy with the win and happy with the clean sheet and that we're through to the next round because that was the aim," said the Dane.

"The first half was good and we controlled the game and created chances. We wanted to score more first half and had some opportunities to build. But the second half was more disjointed. The pressure was not top but also praise for Doncaster because they were very brave and were very good at stretching us so if the pressure isn't perfect they can make it difficult so it's praise for them too.

"We always respect the opponent and they made it difficult. We always want to, completely, how can I say… stay on top in all games, but that’s why it’s so complicated. There is an opponent who also wants to play. 'It’s Doncaster, we need to beat them', all that, but it’s never that easy. Overall, I’m happy with a convincing win, I would love to have even more in the second half.”

Spurs' reward for the win is a last-16 trip to holders Newcastle United. As for Rovers they can fully turn their attentions back to League One, with a trip to Luton Town on the horizon this Saturday.