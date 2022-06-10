Tommy Rowe signs new extended contract with Doncaster Rovers

The 33-year-old, who captained the side last term in the absence of Tom Anderson, was set to enter the final year of his contract but has pledged his future to the club until the summer of 2024.

Rowe made 50 appearances for Rovers last season and finished as top scorer with nine goals despite spending a large chunk of the season at left back.

Boss Gary McSheffrey said the new deal was reward for Rowe who has become an ‘integral’ member of his squad.

Gary McSheffrey and Tommy Rowe. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX Ltd

Rowe told Rovers’ official website: “It’s something we’ve spoken about over the summer and to come down here and get it sorted with everyone has been brilliant.

“I think at 33 I wanted to make sure when I returned last year that I was going somewhere I could spend the latter part of my career.

“You use the summer to reflect honestly and for me it’s been a way of seeing how I can come back this season and help the team.

"Now my future is secured for the next couple of seasons, I can really go in and help the lads.”

McSheffrey said: “He’s an integral part of our squad and our plans.

“He drives the culture, drives the team to how we want to do things and how we want to play.

“Tommy was a stand-out performer last year, giving everything as usual. He finished top scorer from left back and centre midfield at times. He just showed how good he is.