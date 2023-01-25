The defender was reinstated to the role he previously held for 18 months from January 2021 after being unanimously elected by his teammates in a secret ballot to determine who should replace Adam Clayton.

Schofield wanted his players to choose their next leader.

He said: “They know their peers probably better than we do, so I think it was important to give them that ownership.

Tom Anderson celebrates his match-winning goal against Rochdale last month.

"All the players are captains in their own right and they all do have different leadership skills.

"Tom Anderson is probably the more standout (candidate) in terms of appearances, being vocal, his professionalism.

"It was a good choice by the players.”

Anderson, 29, is now into his sixth season at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Only club captain Tommy Rowe – now in his second stint at the club – has made more appearances for Doncaster than Anderson, who has represented the club 168 times.

“I’m really pleased to get it back,” he said.

“When you get that respect from the players you’re playing with and they see how you work day in, day out and they put you forward to be the captain and lead them on and off the pitch, it’s important and it means a lot to me.