Tom Anderson a standout candidate to be named Doncaster captain, says Danny Schofield
Danny Schofield felt Tom Anderson was a standout candidate to be named Doncaster Rovers captain.
The defender was reinstated to the role he previously held for 18 months from January 2021 after being unanimously elected by his teammates in a secret ballot to determine who should replace Adam Clayton.
Schofield wanted his players to choose their next leader.
He said: “They know their peers probably better than we do, so I think it was important to give them that ownership.
"All the players are captains in their own right and they all do have different leadership skills.
"Tom Anderson is probably the more standout (candidate) in terms of appearances, being vocal, his professionalism.
"It was a good choice by the players.”
Anderson, 29, is now into his sixth season at the Eco-Power Stadium.
Only club captain Tommy Rowe – now in his second stint at the club – has made more appearances for Doncaster than Anderson, who has represented the club 168 times.
“I’m really pleased to get it back,” he said.
“When you get that respect from the players you’re playing with and they see how you work day in, day out and they put you forward to be the captain and lead them on and off the pitch, it’s important and it means a lot to me.
“I think it gives you that bit more of a lift - the players have picked me now so it’s time for me to do my work and help them. If they need me off the pitch, that’s just as important as on it, to help them get through whatever they need to be helped with.”