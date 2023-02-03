Danny Schofield could roll the dice for Saturday’s visit of Hartlepool United.

To date the Doncaster Rovers head coach has only deployed two strikers on the pitch when his side has been chasing a game and in need of a goal.

But, after George Miller and Caolan Lavery linked up well on several occasions against Mansfield Town last weekend, and with Doncaster looking to get back to winning ways following back-to-back defeats, that could change.

"I’m principle-based rather than formation,” Schofield said when asked about the possibility of the pair playing together from the start tomorrow.

Visitors Hartlepool are vulnerable at the back having conceded 52 goals this term – 10 more than any other team.

They have also picked up just eight points on the road.

Schofield has a near fully fit squad to choose from with Tommy Rowe also available for selection once again.

Adam Long, Jon Taylor and Ollie Younger are the only players unavailable.

Here’s our predicted XI for the clash.

Change afoot? Caolan Lavery could earn his first start for Doncaster Rovers against Mansfield Town.

Jonathan Mitchell - GK Possibly at fault for at least one goal last weekend but expected to keep his place between the posts.

James Brown - RWB Impressed off the bench in the second half against Mansfield.

James Maxwell - LWB Enjoyed one of his better performances against the Stags despite the scoreline.