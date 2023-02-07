Ticket information as Doncaster Rovers confirm date for Meet the Owners event

Major shareholders David Blunt, Terry Bramall and Gavin Baldwin will be present at the club’s annual Meet the Owners event on Monday, as will head of football operations James Coppinger and first-team head coach Danny Schofield.

Doncaster’s hierarchy is facing pressure from sections of the fanbase following a torrid two years which has seen the team go from Championship hopefuls to fifteenth in League Two.

Last month chief executive Baldwin revealed the club is now self-sustainable and operating without owner funding.

Terry Bramall, one of three major shareholders at Doncaster Rovers.

He, Blunt and Bramall watched Rovers fall to their heaviest defeat of the season at Mansfield and were the target of negative chants from some of the club’s fans at the One Call Stadium.

The event at the Eco-Power Stadium will be free to attend but supporters will have to register for a free ticket.

A club statement said: “Head of football operations James Coppinger will present to the audience a report on first team affairs, including the changes made since he took on the role and the progress made under head coach Danny Schofield.

“Those in attendance will then be offered the opportunity to put questions to director Terry Bramall, chairman David Blunt and chief executive Gavin Baldwin, plus James and Danny.”

The event will take place from 6.30pm until 8pm and will be held in the Jibba Jabba restaurant, located in the SMTXtra East Stand.

Doors open at 6pm.

