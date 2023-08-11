News you can trust since 1925
Three changes? The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Newport County

Grant McCann has a selection headache after several players caught the eye in Doncaster Rovers’ Carabao Cup win over Hull City.
Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 11th Aug 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 12:21 BST

The likes of Tyler Roberts and George Miller will be hoping they have done enough to keep their place in the starting XI when Rovers travel to Newport County.

Both sides will be looking for their first win of the season in the league after they were beaten on the opening day.

Here’s our predicted line-up for the visitors.

Have George Miller and Tyler Roberts played their way into Grant McCann's starting XI?

1. ahpix_hull_doncaster_03.JPG

Have George Miller and Tyler Roberts played their way into Grant McCann's starting XI? Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Lawlor has performed well in Doncaster's opening two matches and pulled off a string of great saves against Hull.

2. GK - Ian Lawlor

Lawlor has performed well in Doncaster's opening two matches and pulled off a string of great saves against Hull. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

Rested midweek with Owen Bailey deputising, Sterry should be good to return to the side in South Wales.

3. Jamie Sterry - RB

Rested midweek with Owen Bailey deputising, Sterry should be good to return to the side in South Wales. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD

Impressed on his debut last weekend.

4. Jack Senior - LB

Impressed on his debut last weekend. Photo: HOWARD ROE

