Three changes? The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Newport County

Grant McCann has a selection headache after several players caught the eye in Doncaster Rovers’ Carabao Cup win over Hull City.

The likes of Tyler Roberts and George Miller will be hoping they have done enough to keep their place in the starting XI when Rovers travel to Newport County.

Both sides will be looking for their first win of the season in the league after they were beaten on the opening day.

Here’s our predicted line-up for the visitors.

1 . ahpix_hull_doncaster_03.JPG Have George Miller and Tyler Roberts played their way into Grant McCann's starting XI? Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

2 . GK - Ian Lawlor Lawlor has performed well in Doncaster's opening two matches and pulled off a string of great saves against Hull. Photo: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

3 . Jamie Sterry - RB Rested midweek with Owen Bailey deputising, Sterry should be good to return to the side in South Wales. Photo: Andrew Roe/AHPIX LTD Photo Sales

4 . Jack Senior - LB Impressed on his debut last weekend. Photo: HOWARD ROE Photo Sales