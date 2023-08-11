Three changes? The predicted Doncaster Rovers team to take on Newport County
Grant McCann has a selection headache after several players caught the eye in Doncaster Rovers’ Carabao Cup win over Hull City.
The likes of Tyler Roberts and George Miller will be hoping they have done enough to keep their place in the starting XI when Rovers travel to Newport County.
Both sides will be looking for their first win of the season in the league after they were beaten on the opening day.
Here’s our predicted line-up for the visitors.
