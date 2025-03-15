'Three big moments they've got wrong' - Grant McCann on Doncaster Rovers' draw with Crewe

Grant McCann, the Doncaster Rovers manager, was adamant his side were denied two "stonewall" penalties in their draw with Crewe.

Rovers posted a sloppy first half showing and trailed through Connor O'Riordan's scruffy effort. But they rallied second half and drew level through Owen Bailey's header. They then saw two spot-kick claims waved away by referee Matthew Corlett, involving substitutes Patrick Kelly and Joe Sbarra.

Speaking to the media post-match, McCann said: "We were poor first half, and good second half.

"But their goal is offside and then O'Riordan handles the ball before he scores. (Zac) Williams is right in front of the linesman and he can't see it. You're hoping those decisions go your way. It seems like nothing just goes our way.

"That's not an excuse by the way, because first half we weren't good enough. But we should have had two stonewall penalties. I said to the referee that when he sees it back he'll be really disappointed with himself.

"The first one their guy bundles Joe Sbarra to the floor and then the second one their player is laughing at Patrick Kelly at how the referee hasn't given a penalty.

"I know he's an up-and-coming referee but there's three big moments in the game they've got wrong. For whatever reason, we're not getting the rub of the green. It's not acceptable. You work hard all week and prepare just to get done by, I feel, the three big moments in the game."

The result keeps Rovers third ahead of the 3pm games and they now face a two-week wait until their next game at home to Carlisle.

"I'm frustrated with myself, my staff and the players today first half. We were powderpuff and Crewe were better than us. Second half we were better but overall I'm really disappointed and frustrated today."