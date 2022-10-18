Thousands raised for mental health charities as Armthorpe Welfare celebrate Steve Garner’s testimonial

Garner was rewarded with a testimonial match last Friday, having made 291 appearances for Welfare in his ten years playing for the club.

The game saw a youthful Armthorpe Welfare XI take on a Legends team, with the score finishing 4-3 in favour of the old boys.

Garner got himself on the scoresheet to put the Legends 3-2 ahead after they had come back from 2-0 down.

Steve Garner grabbed a goal during his testimonial match for Armthorpe Welfare.

The Welfare XI then drew level before the Legends – managed by former Doncaster Rovers captain Andy Butler – grabbed the winning goal a few minutes from time.

All proceeds from the game went to W.AT.C.H. (Walking & Talking Charity Hikes) – a charity organisation set up by retired sportsmen including Mark Crossley, Nigel Jemson and Dean Windass.

A total of £1,300 was raised, which will be donated to mental health charities.

Saturday sees the return of first-team action for Lee Morris’s side when they take on County Durham-based Horden Community Welfare in the first round of the FA Vase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Garner of Armthorpe Welfare.

Armthorpe overcame Athersley Recreation 2-0 in the second qualifying round.

That win banked the club £725 with a further £825 in prize money up for grabs for the winners of Saturday’s tie.

The losers will bank £250.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere, Rossington Main slipped to fourth in the Northern Counties East League Division One after they were beaten 3-1 at home to unbeaten league leaders Campion.

Main had been in second place prior to kick-off after recording eight wins from their first 11 games.

Aiden Day gave Campion an early lead with a composed finish into the bottom left corner.

But Ross Hannah gave the 327 spectators at Oxford Street something to cheer when his volley got Main back on level terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Patrick Sykes put Campion back in front with a header in first-half injury time.

Andy McCreadie then gave the visitors some breathing space in the second period with a low-driven finish from distance.