Thorne extend lead at top but Harworth's poor run continues

Action from Harworth Colliery’s defeat to St Jospeh’s Rockware of Worksop. Photo: John Mushet

Friday night’s defeat was Harworth’s second heavy home loss in the space of a week following a 6-0 reverse against Staveley Miners Welfare Reserves the previous weekend.

To add to their misery Ainsley Finney was sent off for a second successive game.

Ashley McEwan actually put the home side ahead after 11 minutes when he finished off a neat move.

But St Joseph’s fought back to lead 2-1 at half time and eventually ran out comfortable winners.

Taylor Thackery bagged a hat trick for the Worksop side and goals from Ben Brown and Scott Wesley consigned Colliery to a fourth straight defeat.

Harworth, who have now won just won of their last eight games, lie eighth in the Central Midlands League Premier North Division table. They travel to Glapwell on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Club Thorne Colliery returned to the top of the table following a 1-0 win at home to Dinnington Town.

Shay Evans-Booth’s second half penalty was enough to earn James O’Neill’s side a fourth straight win.

The victory saw Thorne leapfrog Retford United, who lost at home to Clay Cross Town, back into pole position and put ten points between themselves and fifth-placed Dinnington.

The victory meant Thorne were one point ahead of second-placed Newark Town, who were 3-0 winners over Glapwell at the weekend.

They extended their lead at the top to four points on Tuesday night with a 3-0 win at Askern Miners thanks to goals from Brad Johnston (2) and Evan Fortune-West.

Thorne travel to St Joseph’s Rockware of Worksop on Saturday. Struggling Askern Miners host AFC Bentley, while Sutton Rovers are at home to Dinnington Town.

Club Thorne Colliery also lead the way in Division One North but had to settle for a 2-2 draw at Retford FC in their latest outing.

Callum Verhees and George Barraclough were on target for Thorne, while Gaz Campion and Sam Clark netted for Retford.