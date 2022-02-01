Thorne back on top after late show against Harworth

Callum Brooks on the ball for Harworth Colliery against Club Thorne Colliery. Photo: John Mushet

Ainsley Finney’s first half goal gave Harworth a surprise lead at Moorends Welfare.

Evan Fortune-West equalised for the hosts with 10 minutes remaining to set up a grandstand finish.

And the winning goal arrived deep into stoppage time through Callum Verhees.

Action from Club Thorne Colliery’s dramatic win over Harworth Colliery. Photo: John Mushet

Thorne’s victory saw them leapfrog Newark Town, whose game at Askern Miners was postponed, into top spot.

The top two face each other this weekend at Newark. Thorne currently have a two-point lead at the top.

Elsewhere in the Central Midlands League, AFC Bentley drew 0-0 at Dinnington Town and Sutton Rovers went down 1-0 at home to SJR Worksop.