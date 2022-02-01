Thorne back on top after late show against Harworth
Club Thorne Colliery returned to the top of the Premier North Division thanks to a last-gasp 2-1 win over Harworth Colliery.
Ainsley Finney’s first half goal gave Harworth a surprise lead at Moorends Welfare.
Evan Fortune-West equalised for the hosts with 10 minutes remaining to set up a grandstand finish.
And the winning goal arrived deep into stoppage time through Callum Verhees.
Thorne’s victory saw them leapfrog Newark Town, whose game at Askern Miners was postponed, into top spot.
The top two face each other this weekend at Newark. Thorne currently have a two-point lead at the top.
Elsewhere in the Central Midlands League, AFC Bentley drew 0-0 at Dinnington Town and Sutton Rovers went down 1-0 at home to SJR Worksop.
Harworth host Askern Miners on Friday, while AFC Bentley travel to Crowle Colts on Saturday.