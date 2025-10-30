That means it is now seven games without victory for Grant McCann’s side as memories of the great early start to the season fades.

Rovers put in a positive performance in the 1-1 draw at Reading which they hope to take into the derby day date with Barnsley on November 8,

While McCann has spoken of Rovers getting back into the mix, one League One supercomputer believes the winless run should be giving the club major concenrs.

Here’s where it thinks Rovers will finish the season? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Compare.bet – thinks the season will go.