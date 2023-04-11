This is why Tom Anderson missed Doncaster Rovers' last two games
Danny Schofield has provided a brief update on Doncaster Rovers captain Tom Anderson who was absent over the Easter weekend.
Anderson has been restricted to 26 appearances this season and missed the defeats to Gillingham and Grimsby Town.
The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries over the last 18 months and revealed earlier this year he was still managing several niggles heading into the run-in.
"Tom had a back issue at the back end of training last week,” said Schofield.
"He’s going to see a specialist at some point this week and we’ll get to the bottom of that.”
Anderson signed a new contract at Rovers, taking him through until the summer of 2025, in February.
He made 24 appearances last season before his campaign ended in December due to a recurrence of a plantar fascia (foot) injury.
Schofield, meanwhile, delivered encouraging news about Ben Nelson in his post-match press conference after the on-loan Leicester City defender was stretchered off in the second half of Monday’s home defeat to Grimsby with a worrying-looking injury.
"Obviously the way he came off doesn’t look good,” said Schofield.
"But by all accounts he went straight to hospital and he’s sat up and he’s moving quite well so touch wood he’ll be fine.”