Anderson has been restricted to 26 appearances this season and missed the defeats to Gillingham and Grimsby Town.

The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries over the last 18 months and revealed earlier this year he was still managing several niggles heading into the run-in.

"Tom had a back issue at the back end of training last week,” said Schofield.

Tom Anderson. Picture: Howard Roe/AHPIX LTD

"He’s going to see a specialist at some point this week and we’ll get to the bottom of that.”

Anderson signed a new contract at Rovers, taking him through until the summer of 2025, in February.

He made 24 appearances last season before his campaign ended in December due to a recurrence of a plantar fascia (foot) injury.

Schofield, meanwhile, delivered encouraging news about Ben Nelson in his post-match press conference after the on-loan Leicester City defender was stretchered off in the second half of Monday’s home defeat to Grimsby with a worrying-looking injury.

"Obviously the way he came off doesn’t look good,” said Schofield.