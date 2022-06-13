This is why Doncaster Rovers' new boy thinks there were more injuries than usual last season

Had long term injury victims Tom Anderson, Jon Taylor, Fejiri Okenabirhie, Ben Close, John Bostock and Cameron John spent more time on the pitch, rather than in the treatment room, there is a good chance Rovers would still be a League One club.

However, new arrival Harrison Biggins says the injury pile-up at the Eco-Power Stadium was by no means unique to Rovers.

The 26-year-old midfielder believes that the condensed fixture lists of the last two years, as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, contributed to a higher number of injuries up and down the country last term.

Harrison Biggins in action for former club Fleetwood Town. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

And, touch wood, he is hoping that next season’s more spaced out fixture schedule will help avoid a repeat of the long queues for the physio room at Rovers.

The 2022/23 EFL season will start a week earlier than normal on July 30, due to the winter World Cup. It will also finish a week later than last season on the weekend of Saturday, May 6.

"We do [normally] get a lot of Saturday Tuesday games towards the end of the season but it might not be that crowded this season,” said Biggins.

"I think that will help everyone to be honest because the run of fixtures [can be tough]. You get maybe four, five, six weeks where you play Saturday Tuesday.

"Fingers crossed there’s less injuries and it’ll be more Saturday to Saturday.

"You speak to lads from other teams who I know and who I have played with previously and everyone’s had double figures in injuries last season at times.

“I think that’s a build-up of two seasons almost merging.

"Hopefully this summer everyone gets their time off and then we go back into next season and keep everybody fit.”

Rovers’ 2019/20 season in League One was cut short in March to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Their 2020/21 campaign did not start until August 29 and finished on May 9. Rovers finished the season with 18 games in 10 weeks between March 2 and May 9.

Last season started on August 7 and finished on April 30.