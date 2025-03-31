Doncaster Rovers remain a point off automatic promotion after the weekend win over Carlisle United.Doncaster Rovers remain a point off automatic promotion after the weekend win over Carlisle United.
Doncaster Rovers remain a point off automatic promotion after the weekend win over Carlisle United.

This is who the supercomputer thinks will take League Two's automatic promotion places as Doncaster Rovers fight it out with Walsall, Bradford City, Port Vale, Notts County and AFC Wimbledon

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Mar 2025, 09:00 BST
It’s going to be a thrilling race going right down to the wire.

Just six points split League Two’s top six sides after weekend wins for Doncaster Rovers, Notts County and Port Vale helped bunch it up even further.

Rovers are just a single point off the top three after the 3-0 win over Carlisle United and with a game in hand on Port Vale.

It promises to be an important night in the promotion race on Tuesday night with Rovers hosting Walsall and Port Vale hosting Bradford City.

So can Rovers still get into the top seven? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted where Rovers will end the season.

84pts (+29)

1. Walsall

84pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+22)

2. Bradford City

80pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

80pts (+12)

3. Port Vale

80pts (+12) Photo: Getty Images

79pts (+23)

4. Notts County

79pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

