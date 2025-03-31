Just six points split League Two’s top six sides after weekend wins for Doncaster Rovers, Notts County and Port Vale helped bunch it up even further.

Rovers are just a single point off the top three after the 3-0 win over Carlisle United and with a game in hand on Port Vale.

It promises to be an important night in the promotion race on Tuesday night with Rovers hosting Walsall and Port Vale hosting Bradford City.

So can Rovers still get into the top seven? Here a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – has predicted where Rovers will end the season.

