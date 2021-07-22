This is where Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are predicted to finish in the 2021-22 season
The 2021-22 season is rapidly approaching – and promotion predictions in League One are already starting to be made.
Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are among the favourites with the bookmakers at present, despite both clubs being relatively quiet in the transfer market.
Following last season’s dreadful collapse, Doncaster Rovers are rebuilding under new boss Richie Wellens and, once again, this summer has seen a high turnover of players.
So with that in mind, where do the experts think that Rovers will finish this season?
Experts at BonusBetCodes have put together their predicted table for the new League One season, using an algorithm that analysed informative betting markets including title winner, top six, top half finish and relegation.
But what do they mean for Doncaster? Will it be a season of consolidation or can they push for a top six finish?
Here’s the full table, as predicted by the team at BonusBetCodes.