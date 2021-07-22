This is where Doncaster Rovers, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland are predicted to finish in the 2021-22 season

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are among the favourites with the bookmakers at present, despite both clubs being relatively quiet in the transfer market.

Following last season’s dreadful collapse, Doncaster Rovers are rebuilding under new boss Richie Wellens and, once again, this summer has seen a high turnover of players.

So with that in mind, where do the experts think that Rovers will finish this season?

Experts at BonusBetCodes have put together their predicted table for the new League One season, using an algorithm that analysed informative betting markets including title winner, top six, top half finish and relegation.

But what do they mean for Doncaster? Will it be a season of consolidation or can they push for a top six finish?

Here’s the full table, as predicted by the team at BonusBetCodes.

1. 24th - Morecambe Promoted via the League Two play-offs last season, the experts don't think that Morecambe's stay in the third tier will be a particularly long one.

2. 23rd - Cambridge United Another side promoted from League Two following the 2020/21 season, the U's impressed in the fourth tier but are being tipped to struggle in the new campaign.

3. 22nd - Cheltenham Town So impressive in League Two last season, can Michael Duff's side spring a shock in League One this term? The experts aren't convinced.

4. 21st - AFC Wimbledon The Dons managed to fight off relegation last season, but the experts aren't convinced that they will be able to repeat the trick in the new season.