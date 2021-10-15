This is when Doncaster Rovers will discover FA Cup opponents
Doncaster Rovers will find out their FA Cup first round opponents this weekend.
The draw will be live on ITV1 on Sunday lunchtime following Saturday’s fourth round qualifying ties.
Coverage begins at 1.05pm. Rovers are ball number 15.
The FA Cup will be shown exclusively on free-to-air television for the next four years after ITV won the rights to share coverage with the BBC and replace BT Sport.
The 40 first round matches will take place between Friday, November 5 and Monday, November 8.
First round winners will secure £22,629 in prize money.
Rovers beat FC United of Manchester, Carlisle United and Blackburn Rovers last season before losing 4-0 at West Ham United in the fourth round.
FULL LIST OF BALL NUMBERS FOR THE FA CUP FIRST ROUND PROPER DRAW
1. Accrington Stanley2. AFC Wimbledon3. Barrow AFC4. Bolton Wanderers5. Bradford City6. Bristol Rovers7. Burton Albion8. Cambridge United9. Carlisle United10. Charlton Athletic11. Cheltenham Town12. Colchester United13. Crawley Town14. Crewe Alexandra15. Doncaster Rovers16. Exeter City17. Fleetwood Town18. Forest Green Rovers19. Gillingham20. Harrogate Town21. Hartlepool United22. Ipswich Town23. Leyton Orient24. Lincoln City25. Mansfield Town26. Milton Keynes Dons27. Morecambe28. Newport County29. Northampton Town30. Oldham Athletic31. Oxford United32. Plymouth Argyle33. Port Vale34. Portsmouth35. Rochdale36. Rotherham United37. Salford City38. Scunthorpe United39. Sheffield Wednesday40. Shrewsbury Town41. Stevenage42. Sunderland43. Sutton United44. Swindon Town45. Tranmere Rovers46. Walsall47. Wigan Athletic48. Wycombe Wanderers49. Marine or Wrexham50. Marske United or Gateshead51. Curzon Ashton or Chesterfield52. Brackley Town or Guiseley53. Hereford or Solihull Moors54. Pontefract Collieries or FC Halifax Town55. York City or Morpeth Town56. Kettering Town or Buxton57. Boston United or Stratford Town58. King's Lynn Town or Peterborough Sports59. Bromsgrove Sporting or Grimsby Town60. Stockport County or Stamford61. Southport or Altrincham62. Tamworth or Notts County63. Ebbsfleet or Hampton & Richmond Borough64. Horsham or Woking65. Dorking Wanderers or Hayes & Yeading United66. Corinthian Casuals or St Albans City67. Maidenhead United or Hastings United68. Bedfont Sports Club or Kidderminster Harriers69. Hungerford Town or Bromley70. Harrow Borough or Chelmsford City71. Wealdstone or Dagenham & Redbridge72. AFC Sudbury or Dartford73. Banbury United or Bath City74. Barnet or Boreham Wood75. Yeovil Town or Weymouth76. Eastleigh or Folkestone Invicta77. Bowers & Pitsea or Aldershot Town78. Dover Athletic or Yate Town79. Torquay United or Havant & Waterlooville80. Southend United or Chertsey Town