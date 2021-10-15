This is when Doncaster Rovers will discover FA Cup opponents

FA Cup. Photo: Getty

The draw will be live on ITV1 on Sunday lunchtime following Saturday’s fourth round qualifying ties.

Coverage begins at 1.05pm. Rovers are ball number 15.

The FA Cup will be shown exclusively on free-to-air television for the next four years after ITV won the rights to share coverage with the BBC and replace BT Sport.

The 40 first round matches will take place between Friday, November 5 and Monday, November 8.

First round winners will secure £22,629 in prize money.

Rovers beat FC United of Manchester, Carlisle United and Blackburn Rovers last season before losing 4-0 at West Ham United in the fourth round.

FULL LIST OF BALL NUMBERS FOR THE FA CUP FIRST ROUND PROPER DRAW