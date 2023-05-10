This is when Doncaster Rovers will begin much-anticipated 2023/24 season
Doncaster Rovers will begin the 2023/24 season on Saturday 5 August, the English Football League has confirmed.
Fixtures for the new campaign will be released at 9am on Thursday 22 June.
The opening round of games will take place across the weekend of 4-6 August with Round One of the Carabao Cup following shortly after on the week commencing 7 August.
The regionalised first round of Papa Johns Trophy fixtures will take place on the week commencing 4 September with the final of that competition scheduled for Sunday 7 April 2024.
The League Two play-off final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 19 May 2024, 24 hours after the League One play-off final and a week prior to the Championship play-off final.
Doncaster will begin the 2023/24 campaign with a new boss at the helm after Danny Schofield was dismissed on Tuesday.
The club hope to announce Schofield’s replacement by 19 May.