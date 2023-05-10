News you can trust since 1925
This is when Doncaster Rovers will begin much-anticipated 2023/24 season

Doncaster Rovers will begin the 2023/24 season on Saturday 5 August, the English Football League has confirmed.

Steve Jones
By Steve Jones
Published 10th May 2023, 14:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 14:18 BST

Fixtures for the new campaign will be released at 9am on Thursday 22 June.

The opening round of games will take place across the weekend of 4-6 August with Round One of the Carabao Cup following shortly after on the week commencing 7 August.

The regionalised first round of Papa Johns Trophy fixtures will take place on the week commencing 4 September with the final of that competition scheduled for Sunday 7 April 2024.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium.A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium.
A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium.
The League Two play-off final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 19 May 2024, 24 hours after the League One play-off final and a week prior to the Championship play-off final.

Doncaster will begin the 2023/24 campaign with a new boss at the helm after Danny Schofield was dismissed on Tuesday.

The club hope to announce Schofield’s replacement by 19 May.

