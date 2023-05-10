This is when Doncaster Rovers will begin much-anticipated 2023/24 season

Fixtures for the new campaign will be released at 9am on Thursday 22 June.

The opening round of games will take place across the weekend of 4-6 August with Round One of the Carabao Cup following shortly after on the week commencing 7 August.

The regionalised first round of Papa Johns Trophy fixtures will take place on the week commencing 4 September with the final of that competition scheduled for Sunday 7 April 2024.

A general view of the Eco-Power Stadium.

The League Two play-off final will take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday 19 May 2024, 24 hours after the League One play-off final and a week prior to the Championship play-off final.

Doncaster will begin the 2023/24 campaign with a new boss at the helm after Danny Schofield was dismissed on Tuesday.

