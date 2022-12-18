This is when Doncaster Rovers could now play Harrogate Town after League Two clash is postponed
Doncaster Rovers’ postponed clash against Harrogate Town could be played as early as next month.
A new date has yet to be announced for the fixture, which was due to take place on Saturday but fell victim to the freezing weather.
Sections of the pitch at the Eco-Power Stadium remained frozen yesterday morning, with the game now set to be rearranged to a midweek slot later in the season.
Neither Harrogate or Doncaster have a midweek fixture in January as things stand, paving the way for the match to be played then.
Both sides have just one weeknight game in February – which falls on the 14th of the month, Valentine’s Day – meaning there is plenty of flexibility coming up in their calendars.
Barring any further postponements, Rovers will play just four games during the week after Christmas.
Next up for them is a trip to Tranmere on Boxing Day before home games against Rochdale on December 29 and Carlisle on New Year’s Day.